The Tahlequah City Council, during a May 20 special meeting, rejected bids for project 5016, otherwise known as the Dog Park.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said the bid opening was held Tuesday, May 18.
"It is recommended by staff to reject the bids at this time. We will have to go back and revisit the project scope and details," Tannehill said.
One aspect from Tannehill's perspective that could be excluded was the pavilion, based on conversations he's had with new Street Commissioner Kevin Smith, who for many years was assistant city administrator.
"I don't want to speak for him or his department, but he is open to the idea of participating in the construction of the park parking lot. That would significantly reduce the scope. Those two items there, and then we revisited our fencing and other items," he said.
According to the recently proposed city budget, the Tahlequah Dog Park donated fund contains $161,000 to spend on construction.
"I think generally speaking, about the construction industry as a whole, prices are going up, and it's not just lumber," Tannehill said. "There were some obvious discrepancies in the estimate I had come up with on a few items that were there, and I think it's both of those factors."
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long, who had taken the lead on the proposed project, made a motion to reject the bid.
"We may just have to revisit doing it in phases, and take half of it through this year and half of it in the new year," said Long. "We'll do what we can this year and do the rest next year."
What's next
A special Tahlequah City Council meeting is set for June 7, at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
