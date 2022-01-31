City officials said work is still underway with the Tahlequah Trails dog park, and an opening date is slated for this spring.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said the Street Department and Parks and Recreation Department have all stepped in and helped in various ways.
“There are two major phases remaining for Tahlequah Tails: paving the parking lot and setting the amenities within the park,” said Catron. “Both phases are dependent upon circumstances outside our control.”
The Street Department will pave the parking lot with asphalt, but temperatures must be above 40 degrees. The lot will be striped and parking bumpers will be installed once paving is done.
Benches, watering stations, waste bag dispensers and playground equipment for the animals have been ordered, but have not all arrived.
“The Parks and Recreation Department will coordinate installation of these features,” said Catron.
The mayor explained that either of the two phases can proceed without the other. However, a specific date for a grand opening isn’t slated until they know more on dates when work can begin.
“I am very much looking forward to the opening later this spring. From the conversations I’m having with our residents, there are quite a number of dogs in town who are anxious to experience their new play spot,” said Catron.
