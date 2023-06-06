A residence at 305 Dogwood Drive that has been a source of angst for neighbors for years won a reprieve during the June 5 meeting of the Abatement Board.
They delay means the property will temporarily escape the order of dilapidation issued during the May meeting.
The owner of the property in Dogwood Addition, Wendy Briggs, updated the board on the progress on getting the property in shape. She said sod has been laid and efforts to have a contractor work on an extension of the driveway have started. Car parts and debris are being removed.
A city official questioned her assertions.
“I went by there the other day, and there was one of the inoperable vehicles parked in the road. I tried to have a normal conversation with the son and was not met with any kind of willingness to entertain anything [about removing them from the road],” said Ryan Young, code enforcement officer. “Cops had to [be called to the scene].”
The matter was tabled until the August meeting. Craig Clifford, board chair, assured the homeowner that a gravel driveway is acceptable.
Cynthia Waterfield, owner of a home damaged by a fire in February 2022 at 1215 Jackson Ave., did not appear before the board. The matter was tabled during the May meeting for 30 days, with a request for Waterfield to come to the June meeting with a plan for the remodeling of the home.
The Jackson Avenue home looks to be secured and is reported to be listed with a local real estate company. When asked if the home was indeed secure, Ryan said yes, but related how a home on First Street and College looked secure. Upon closer inspection, a tunnel was found where people were getting into the home and living there. People got into the old McDonald’s building by accessing it through the roof and through the HVAC system.
The matter of abatement was pushed to the August meeting. Pamela Coonce, member from Ward 2, said an intent to demolish should be issued, since someone was supposed to be at the meeting.
A motion was made and passed to abate by demolition in 60 days and to table the matter until the August meeting.
A fire July 11, 2022, left the home at 710 N. East Ave. uninhabitable. John Townshend reported a loan has been secured to complete part of the work, and the rest of the building expenses would be covered out of pocket. One big holdup has been the inability to get an insurance company to grant a policy on the property. The house is being completely gutted and work is proceeding on bringing the property back into code.
The matter was tabled until the August meeting to allow time for the homeowner to make the planned repairs.
Gene Crager, son of the deceased father and listed owner of 204 Jo St., did not appear before the board, although he was on the agenda. Crager has been notified the home needs an inspection. Young has been trying to schedule a tour of the Jo Street property to get an idea of what needs to happen to bring the home up to code. Notifications of the order of dilapidation has been sent to the post office box listed as the mailing address for owners of the vacant home. No notice has been returned by the post office to code enforcementk letting them know it has been delivered.
B.J. Baker, attorney for the board, gave Young directions to the owner’s present home so a notice can be hand-delivered. Communications have been made with the son, but he is not the legal owner of the home. Baker advised that the owner of the property must be notified.
“We must be able to show we did due diligence,” said Baker.
A motion was made and passed to reset upon application, and revisit the matter in the August meeting. A reset upon application keeps it on the agenda until it is on the official docket.
What’s next
The next Abatement Board Meeting will be held Aug. 7 at 3:30 p.m. There will be no July meeting.
