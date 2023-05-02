A residence in the Dogwood Addition deemed by city officials to be an "environmental hazard" will be demolished if the owner hasn't cleaned up the property in 30 days.
The Tahlequah Abatement Board on May 1 heard testimony from several property owners cited for needed repairs or hazardous conditions on their homes. They also heard from neighbors of the property owners at 305 Dogwood Drive, where they have been witnessing unsightly junk for at least five years. The neighbors believe the state of the residence may lower their property values and have lodged numerous complaints regarding hazardous conditions.
Wendy Briggs, owner of the Dogwood property, testified that due to a "problem" with her son, she has not been able to keep the property up to standards. Briggs said almost all the debris and car parts in the yard had been removed, and a landscape crew would be hired to bring the lawn back. Neighbors confirmed these actions were taken just days before the Abatement Board meeting.
City Inspector Ray Hammons pointed out the yard was an environmental hazard due to gasoline and oil spills, and that it was a direct result of the son’s mechanic work performed on the front lawn and driveway. Hammons said many warnings have been issued.
A declaration of dilapidation with intent to demolish was issued on the property. Briggs has 30 days to clean up the property, and if that is not done, the city itself may clean it up and place a lien placed on the property for payment of services. A legal process will start after 30 days to either clean it up or begin tearing the house down.
A determination regarding the condition of the home would be made before a demolition order would be carried out. The city also has the right to force a sheriff’s sale, said Hammons.
“Because it has been a continued offense, compliance has to use some method to try and keep it clean,” said Hammons. “Due to the contaminants dumped on the ground, the city must take measures to get the owner to a point where she can control the situation at home.”
Beverly Jeanes, a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Select, was on hand to confirm the claims that the house and yard had driven down nearby property values.
“I know that one of the neighborhood properties that is in direct view of this property took approximately a $20,000 hit in their property value in the last 12 months, when they went to sell the property,” said Jeanes.
Jeanes attended the meeting to represent the owners of 904 Callie Ave., but she knew of the property through business dealings on Dogwood Drive.
Briggs said she plans to take the necessary steps to avoid the loss of her home.
“My son’s a good kid, but I’m not going to lose my home over it,” said Briggs.
In other action, a representative for the trust holding of 210 Griffin Ave. was given an extension until the Aug. 7 board meeting to make repairs.
An extension was awarded to the owners of the Callie Avenue property because the home has multiple offers and will soon close.
Due to a fire Feb. 28, 2022, and being vacant, the home at 1215 Jackson Ave. has been vandalized and thus been cited by code enforcement as a hazardous property. Cynthia Waterfield, owner of the home, pleaded her case.
“I’ve been trying to find a contractor, calling numerous people, and they were all booked up,” said Waterfield. “Past that, I’m not getting anywhere. I’ve had the locks changed twice.”
The case was extended until the next month’s meeting, and Waterfield must bring a plan for repairs, or face further action by the board, such as an order of dilapidation with intent to demolish.
“Because it poses a problem for the public. As long as it is vacant, vagrants will break in,” said Hammons. “It needs to be kept up and not abandoned and not empty. You can leave it empty, but you have to maintain it and it has to be livable, per city code and ordinances.”
What’s next
The next Tahlequah Abatement Board meeting is June 5, at 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.