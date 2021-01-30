The business landscape of Tahlequah continues to change, as more companies have opened shop while some have been shuttered.
Among the new businesses to open in town, or with plans to, are a major coffee company, a burrito restaurant, and a tool and equipment retailer.
Those who have driven by the Cherokee Springs Plaza have likely noticed a line of vehicles extending around the new Starbucks, which opened on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Manager Starla Kimble said the line wrapping around the building has been there every day since.
"We have a constant flow of people," she said. "It's continuous."
The coffee shop, opened by Cherokee Nation Businesses, has helped generate jobs in town, while also providing a brand people have grown to love. The staff works quickly to get orders out and keep wait times down, and employees come to work with positive attitudes. The workers appeared to be having a good time as they whipped up coffee for customers last Wednesday, and Kimble said that was an example of the store's "purpose."
"Every Starbucks store has a purpose," she said. "Our store purpose is family. When people come in here, we want to get to know their names, we want them to feel like this their safe place and a welcoming family environment. All of my crew, we consider each other family."
Starbucks, at 1702 Muskogee Ave. in the Cherokee Springs Plaza, is open every day of the year. It's open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weeknights and Sundays. On Friday and Saturday, the store stays open until 11 p.m.
In the downtown area, Rafa's Burrito Co. is working to bring something new to Tahlequah. Once it opens, customers will be able to choose from a range of options to build their own burritos, tacos, protein bowls, and salads. Rafa's will also offer keto and paleo options, adding to the variety of options in the Main Street corridor.
"That was one of my goals, to be downtown," said the owner, who asked to remain nameless. "That's one of the things we talked about when we looked for a location. This restaurant location that we're at right now is quite a bit bigger than what we initially thought about, but it's worked out fairly well."
While the city has its restaurant staples, hungry residents might get tired of what is available. The owner said that was one reason why they wanted to open Rafa's: to give people something they're not used to having.
"I think I am pretty relatable when I say there's not very many option in town," the owner said.
Rafa's Burrito Co. is still remodeling its building. The owners hope to have it open by the middle of February, but it could be closer to March. People can be on the lookout for announcements on the Rafa's Burrito Co. Facebook page.
Handymen and home-improvement aficionados will be happy to - and likely already have - entered the new Harbor Freight Tools on Muskogee Avenue, in the shopping center with Family Dollars and Shoe Dept. It has a full selection of tools and equipment, including automotive; air and power tools; storage; outdoor power equipment; generators; welding supplies; shop equipment; hand tools and more.
"We're ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Tahlequah and all of Cherokee County," said Michael Southern, store manager. "At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price."
Harbor Freight Tools is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Saturday. On Sundays, it's open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
While several new businesses are welcoming customers, others in the city have closed their doors.
Family Video survived 10 years longer than other video rental stores like Blockbuster and Hollywood Video. At one point, it grew to have 800 locations with 10,000 employees. However, due to the ongoing health crisis, the longtime video rental shop has closed all of its stores.
"Today, I have to make the difficult announcement that we are closing all Family Video locations," said owner Keith Hoogland. "The impact of COVID-19, not only in foot traffic, but also in the lack of movie releases, pushed us to the end of an era. I am extremely thankful to our employees and customers who were instrumental in Family Video's success. Without you, we would not have been the last man standing in our industry."
According to Hoogland, the company will remain tied to communities through its Legacy Commercial Property division by owning and managing buildings in the community.
Green County Gardens Nursery closed its business this month after 49 years of serving the area's residents. In a Facebook post, Carroll and Pat Germany and Kim Hearns thanked customers for their business and friendship over the years, and said it had officially closed as of Jan. 15.
While one coffee shop has opened in town, another has disappeared. After 12 years in Tahlequah, The Drip closed it doors at the end of December. Owner Al Soto has since opened a store in Claremore. Soto said business there is three times what it was in Tahlequah.
