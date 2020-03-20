Each spring, wheat farmers, ranchers and gardeners are purchasing their fertilizer, seed and supplies for the upcoming season. There always seems to be rip-off artists trying to sell them some type of miracle product that doesn’t work. Usually it is not detrimental to their crop, but buying a proven product would have better spent the money.
These snake oil remedies for plant production have been around in different forms for many years. The first one I remember was over 27 years ago. Humic acid was supposed to make organic matter in the soil become more available to the plant. Then there were ting bugs that were supposed to eat up the salt and other contaminator in the soil. The most recent product I have heard about is supposed to make fertilizer work better. Where I come from, we call that water.
Over the years, I have noticed their products have several things in common.
His or her literature claims to have an endorsement from someone from a university in another state. When we read an endorsement from a professor at Penn State, Purdue, Iowa State or Texas A&M, it tends to look like a legitimate product. I have tried in the past to visit with the person about the endorsement. Almost without exception, they are no longer at the university.
There is no local vendor for the product. They will ship it to you from another state. The cost is more than you care to lose but little enough that it looks like a good gamble. It unusually is quite a bit cheaper than the fertilizer or chemicals that are generally used.
When you look closely at the guarantee, it is worthless. One ad said, “If you aren’t completely satisfied with the product we will send you another supply absolutely free.” If the first order didn’t work, why would you want another? In Oklahoma, the law says you have to scientifically prove how the product works before it can be sold in this state.
Not all states have this law, so salesmen headquartered across the state line call on counties that border neighboring states. This law is hard for the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture to enforce. If someone tries to sell you a product that you haven’t heard of before, ask lots of questions. Look for the active ingredient and check with local vendors. It ends up being “buyer beware.” Don’t get snookered.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.