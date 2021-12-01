As the holidays approach, a renewed sense of optimism and hope exists for many. For others, not so much, as stress due to expectations and other worries can bring about a depressed mood. While we may discount this as the “holiday blues,” the resulting symptoms can be disruptive to daily activities. Left unaddressed, they can turn into something more.
In general, increased social demands, overeating, substance use and lack of sleep, not to mention the time change and shorter days, all can make a person more susceptible to experiencing a downturn in mood during this time of year.
“For some, the rush, hustle and bustle, and demands of the holiday season amplify stress,” said Carrie Slatton-Hodges, commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. “It is important not to ignore these things and simply hope they pass. While formal treatment may not be necessary, unless symptoms persist beyond the short term, there are things that we can all do to alleviate the feeling of being overwhelmed.”
Holiday blues are a set of symptoms including depression and anxiety that occur during the holiday season. They are usually distinguished from full clinical psychiatric diagnoses such as major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder or seasonal affective disorder. However, holiday blues can cause some of the symptoms that can be seen in these disorders. These may include depression or irritability, fatigue, feelings of worthlessness, guilt, anxiety, or worry, a loss of interest in hobbies, changes in appetite, weight, or sleep, difficulty concentrating, and thoughts of harming oneself or others.
To counteract these symptoms, it is recommended to consider things like having open and honest conversations with loved ones about holiday expectations, creating clear goals and limits for oneself, as well as potential support from mental health professionals if symptoms persist beyond a month, she said.
While this time of year also can bring increased worries about self-harm, the holiday blues alone usually do not cause thoughts of self-harm or suicide. However, if this occurs, it could signal a more serious psychiatric condition that can be treated with the guidance of a professional psychiatrist or therapist.
ODMHSAS offers a free six-part video series to help manage daily stress and improve physical and mental health. This short “self-care” video series is designed to keep you healthier, happier and more in-tune with your life. To access the series, visit to https://www.selfcareis.healthcare/.
