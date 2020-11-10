Name and rank: Donald R. Ross, staff sergeant
Branch of service: Army
Current location: Tahlequah
Age: 90, deceased.
Family: Wife, Lois, deceased; eight children; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren
Active duty campaigns: Korea; Vietnam, 1968.
Education and-or military training: Biological warfare.
Retirement or discharge information; current occupation and interests: Retired from military, 1968; retired from New Jersey state government corrections, 1992.
Special memory: Meeting my wife who was also in the military, Women's Active Corps, in Fort Lee, Virginia.
