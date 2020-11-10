Donald R. Ross

Donald R. Ross

Name and rank: Donald R. Ross, staff sergeant

Branch of service: Army

Current location: Tahlequah

Age: 90, deceased.

Family: Wife, Lois, deceased; eight children; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren

Active duty campaigns: Korea; Vietnam, 1968.

Education and-or military training: Biological warfare.

Retirement or discharge information; current occupation and interests: Retired from military, 1968; retired from New Jersey state government corrections, 1992.

Special memory: Meeting my wife who was also in the military, Women's Active Corps, in Fort Lee, Virginia.

