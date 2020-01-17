Mark Hodson State Farm will host a Car Seat Checkup Event with the Children's Hospital at St. Francis and Safe Kids Tulsa Area on Thursday, March 12, 10 a.m. to noon, at 914 S. Muskogee Ave.
The Car Seat Checkup Event is to instruct parents on how to properly install their children's car seat or booster seat; verify the car seat has not been in an accident; and check the expiration date.
If a car seat is out of date or has been in an accident, organizers would like to be able to provide new car seats to those families who show a need. While supplies last, those families would be charged $10 for the new car seat, but the child must be present or the expectant mother within two months of delivery, as well as show proof of government assistance.
Some car seats have already been donated, but more donations are still being accepted.
The event will also feature representatives of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Tahlequah Police Department to help check car seats. This will also offer an opportunity for kids to get used to the police officers and to not be afraid of them. The Good Neighbor State Farm Bear Mascot will be on site for pictures, and teddy bears will be handed out to the kids who attend.
Those who have questions or would like to donate should contact Stanley Young at 918-115-1372 or stanley.young.xmail@statefarm.com.
