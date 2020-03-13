Baker inducted into the American College of Trial Lawyers

Donn F. Baker was among the fellows recently inducted into the American College of Trial Lawyers.
Baker, a Tahlequah resident and Cherokee Nation citizen, is a criminal defense attorney. He is also Tahlequah city judge.
The American College of Trial Lawyers is composed of members of the Trial Bar from the U.S. and Canada, and is recognized as the leading trial lawyers organization in both countries.
Fellowship is extended only by invitation, after careful investigation. Although there are currently more than 5,800 fellows across the U.S. and Canada, membership can never be more than 1 percent of the total lawyer population of any state or province. Qualified lawyers are called to fellowship in the College from all branches of trial practice.
Membership is limited to only trial lawyers who are unquestionably and eminently qualified, in addition to being regarded as the best in their state or province. Qualifications must include high ethical and moral standards, as well as excellent character. Consideration for fellowship also requires lawyers must be actively engaged in trial work as their principal activity for a minimum of 15 years.
Baker is married to Sharon, and they have two children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. His brothers are attorney Tim K. Baker and former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker.
