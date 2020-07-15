The Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive hosted by Oklahoma Blood Institute has been a tradition for 14 years, but this year it is being held with a twist. In years past, the drive was a fun event with friendly competition as blood donors would vote for their favorites: Tahlequah Fire Department, Tahlequah Police Department, or Northeastern Health System EMS.
"Last year, we had a really good turnout here," said Amanda Yang, phlebotomist. "We have a lot of blood drives in Tahlequah because of the turnout and a lot of people have O negative or positive blood."
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social unrest, organizers have scaled back the Boots and Badges event and are trying to encourage unity.
"We want to join together and unite and do a good deed," said Ashley Hinson Travis, OBI account consultant. "Normally, I have a kids' area, coloring books, balloons, and one year we had an inflatable set up. Reasor's usually donates hot dogs, and we make it a family event."
The event kicked off Tuesday morning at the Tahlequah United Methodist Church where it has been held for at least eight years, according to Hinson Travis. She said they have been wonderful partners over the years and are always willing to host OBI.
Even though the activities and rivalry were put on hold, community members still came out to donate blood.
Linnie Campbell, of Briggs, not only donates blood when she can, she also volunteers for OBI.
"I like being around people and meeting people. I don't like staying at home," said Campbell. "I like to help. If it helps the community and saves someone's life, it's worth it."
Campbell worked the check-in table in the FUMC activities building and said that everyone who attended Tuesday was respectful.
"We've had no problems with masks at all. They've been really good about it," she said. "Here they have plenty of room."
The blood drive continues Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and OBI has a goal of 128 donations. That will help save 384 Oklahomans over two days, according to Hinson Travis.
On-site supervisor Eric Rivas said they were five away from Tuesday's goal and still had people walking in an hour before closing time.
"It's been pretty smooth," said Rivas. "We offer the antibodies test, so a lot have definitely come in for that."
Due to the COVID-19 antibodies tests being offered to donors at all OBI blood drives, Rivas said it is taking a bit longer than two weeks for the results to reach the donor. Blood donors must be 18 or older to get the voluntary test.
Blood donor Mariah McAlpin got tested at the drive held at Grand View in May. She has been donating for years, but now she understands the impact more. Her family had spent a lot of time at The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis while her son Kai was battling T-cell leukemia. He passed away in March 2017.
"I donated blood before Kai was sick. It made it more important when I realized OBI supplies all the blood for Oklahoma hospitals and St. Francis where Kai was," said McAlpin.
She has also been a coordinator of blood drives hosted at the Tahlequah Department of Human Services office. Since the office is closing, McAlpin encourages other businesses and organizations to coordinate and schedule blood drives.
She also suggests new donors eat a good meal and drink plenty of water before donating.
Phlebotomist Svetlana Guseva echoed McAlpin's suggestion.
"Be hydrated and eat at least three hours before donating. Drink enough to get a good reaction," said Guseva. "If they get stressed or don't eat or drink enough, they can get sick or have a bad reaction."
Guseva prefers when people make appointments so that the phlebotomists don't feel rushed if a lot of people just walk in. But drive organizers say that walk-ins are welcome.
Campbell said Tuesday's drive went well, even though some people who made appointments didn't show up.
"It's worked out well because the ones that have dropped in have been in between appointments," she said.
All donors will receive a Boots and Badges T-shirt and a choice of the following tickets: one entry to Science Museum Oklahoma; two entries to Safari Joe's H2O; or one entry to Frontier City.
Get involved
The Cherokee County Boots and Badges Community Challenge Blood Drive is Wednesday, July 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Tahlequah United Methodist Church activities building, 300 W. Delaware St. Those who wish to make an appointment for an Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drive can call 877-340-8777 or search for the date and location on obi.org/find-a-blood-drive.
