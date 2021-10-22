Don't let kids be tricked by tobacco

OKLAHOMA CITY –This Halloween, the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust is reminding parents, teachers, health care providers, and community leaders about the dangers of flavored tobacco and vaping products disguised to mimic candy and other treats.
“Flavorings make it easier to start using tobacco or vape products,” said TSET Executive Director Julie Bisbee. “The staggering use of flavored tobacco products by youth threatens to reverse more than 20 years of gains made in tobacco prevention. Now a new generation of Oklahomans stand to suffer a lifetime of addiction and poor health as the tobacco industry profits.”
Research shows that flavored tobacco products have played a major role in the increase of tobacco use among youth, particularly e-cigarettes. Four out of five kids who have used tobacco started with a flavored product, whether traditional cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes or nicotine-only products, which are gaining in popularity.
Nearly 31 percent of Oklahoma high school youth reported currently using one or more tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, according to the most recent data available. The CDC has stated that no tobacco use is safe for youth. Nicotine addiction affects the brain, which continues to develop until age 25. The younger a person is when they start using tobacco, the higher their risk of addiction and premature death.
Although federal law prohibits selling cigarettes with candy and fruit flavors, other tobacco products like little cigars, hookah, smokeless tobacco, and e-cigarettes – also known as vapes – are exempt. These products come in a variety of flavors, including bubble gum, candy and fruit. Menthol, a popular flavor among youth, is also exempt from the flavor ban and is still found in cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and vape products.
Brightly-colored packaging, enticing names, and discreet designs also help vapor products appeal to youth and allow the device to be hidden in plain sight, making them all trick and no treat for parents and caregivers.
To help protect children from the harms of tobacco products, TSET programs provide a variety of free resources, including fact sheets, posters, a conversation guide for parents and teacher lesson plans.
The TSET Healthy Youth Initiative and Tobacco Stops With Me focus on youth tobacco prevention and reduction. Educational messaging from the TSET Healthy Youth Initiative helps youth 13-18 understand the dangers of tobacco and how it harms their bodies through the Behind the Haze and Down and Dirty campaigns. The initiative also comprises a youth tobacco and vape quit program called My Life, My Quit, which provides free text-based quit coaching to youth designed specifically for them. Parents can learn more about the initiative at TSETHealthyYouth.com.
TSWM’s Protect Our Youth campaign gives parents and other adult influences the tools they need to guide youth to live tobacco free, plus learn what they can do to protect children from tobacco on a policy level. Learn to spot the signs of vaping, get tips to talk tobacco with kids, discover myth-busting information to set the record straight about youth vaping and more.
Tobacco prevention materials from My Life, My Quit, Tobacco Stops With Me and other TSET programs are available free to order or download at TSET.OK.GOV/order.
