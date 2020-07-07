Dorothy L. Brown: 1929-2020

TAHLEQUAH - Funeral services for Dorothy Lorene Brown will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Green Country Funeral Home. Last week, Mom rejoined her heavenly family and regained her wings. Her departure reminds us that angels are watching over us.
Dorothy Lorene Brown, aged 90, died peacefully on July 2, 2020, after a brief struggle with cancer. She was born Sept. 3, 1929, in Lamar, Arkansas, to Paul "Buck" and Hazel Havener.
She graduated from Lamar High School and NSU. She taught English at Collinsville Middle School and retired in 1974. After retiring, she did what she enjoyed most: crochet! If you were lucky, you got either a hot pad, potholder or covered hanger, or both. She also spent time volunteering for RSVP and the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce. She spent many hours volunteering her time to help her daughters, who work for Tahlequah Public Schools and Sand Springs Public Schools. She was a member of the Democrat Women of Tahlequah and assisted in many local and state elections. She was proud of her lifelong membership in the Eastern Star, serving in every capacity. One of her proudest moments was inducting her daughters into Order of Eastern Star. Mom loved to travel and always had her purse ready to go! We made yearly trips to Branson, Missouri. We spent our most treasured moments with mom in Branson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Holis Hale Brown; her parents, Buck and Hazel Havener; her sister Betty; and two children, Forrest and Carolyn. She is survived by her daughters, Sandi Franklin and husband Robert of Sand Springs, Pat Hubbard and husband Doug of Tahlequah, and Beverly Grant of Tahlequah; grandchildren Hannah, Tommy, and Gunner of Claremore; Brandon, Cindy, Molly and Lizzie Hubbard of Tahlequah; Missie, Russ, Ryan, Luke and Jake Warner of Tahlequah; Todd and Jane Phillips of Tahlequah; Jake Phillips and wife of Glenpool; Luke Phillips and wife of Norman; Linda Falling of Tahlequah; Lynsie and Eric Butson of Tulsa; Paula, Kurt, Chase, Alex, Colleen, Matt, Chloe, Joshua, Jacob, and Katie, all of Kansas; Anthony, Shelby, Atticus, Roland, and Evelyn Grant of Tahlequah; Jason, Cara, Carly, and Macy Vaugh of Oklahoma City; Forrest, Miranda, Madison, and Lyndon of Claremore; Christie, Ragen, and Kassidy Dilldine of Tulsa; James and Kim of Oklahoma City; Dawn and Joshua Schmidt and J.L. of South Carolina. We love you, mom; we will keep you in our hearts daily and we will be watching the clouds for signs of your dancing. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com.
Green Country Funeral Home, 203 Commercial Road, 918-458-5055.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.