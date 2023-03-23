Tahlequah High School students got a “reality check” March 23 and learned what – and how much – it takes to be adult.
Now in its second year, the Reality Check event was put on by the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce to prepare students for what budgeting and living alone can look like once they’ve flown the nest. This was the second edition of the event.
Students moved in small groups around the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center, stopping for a few minutes each table featuring a different typical expense. These included cell service, utilities, food, insurance, health care, luxury goods, and more.
Students were given a budget – $45,000 in one instance – to work with and details about their family, like how many kids they had. Community and chamber members ran the booths and advised the students on spending their money wisely.
Donna Pearce of Bravado Wireless said some students were surprised by the cost of having cellphone service.
“There are cheaper plans, but this is what it can cost,” said Pearce.
Pearce recalled how one girl said her kids weren’t going to have phones in order to save money.
“One boy said, ‘I’ll cut food out, but I’m getting service,’” she said.
Mike Richardson, director of special services for Tahlequah Public Works Authority, ran the utilities booth. He said many of the teens didn’t realize how much things can cost.
Chance cards were also a factor, where students might receive news they “received $100 for their birthday” or “went to jail.”
Amanda Lamberson, TACC board member, sat at the luxury booth – where budgets ran from $150 for basic haircuts, gym memberships, and two specialty drink orders a month to $500 for luxury haircuts, gym memberships, tanning, and five drink orders a month. Students were told to add $50 per person in the household.
“I get them with the 7Brew and the Starbucks,” said Lamberson. “Or the energy drinks.”
Many volunteers asked students questions to help them plan. Sara Combs, TACC board secretary, explained to them how their kids will want internet and working from home will require reliably high speeds.
“These are all things you have to think about,” said Combs. “Most things cost more than they think.”
Combs said many students don’t consider all the expenses when it comes to pets.
“Dogs aren’t expensive? Wait until they throw up on a $300 pair of shoes,” she said.
However, Combs said she’s been really impressed with many students.
“A lot of them have great goals,” said Combs.
Aubrey Rodden, TACC tourism administrative assistant, has been impressed as well.
“I’ve been surprised by the amount of kids going to vo-tech. I love that.” said Rodden. “A lot of girls are going straight into the medical field, which is great.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.