With concurrent enrollment, teens can earn college credits and experience what it’s like to be on a university campus, all while still in high school.
Pam Gipson, coordinator of Concurrent Student Services at Northeastern State University, said NSU offers a wide range of courses to its concurrent students.
“We have probably have 40 to 50 gen eds,” said Gipson.
These include, but are not limited to, English Composition I and II, American Federal Government, and Introduction to Psychology. And up to a certain number of hours, eligible students only have to pay for fees and books.
“Oklahoma resident high school seniors can receive 18 hours of tuition waived,” said Gipson.
However, all concurrent classes need to be college-level courses. Concurrent students are not allowed to enroll in zero-level courses.
To meet eligibility requirements, Gipson said, high school seniors must have at least a 3.0 grade point average and rank in the upper half of their class. Participation in the ACT or SAT test is required.
Students can also qualify by achieving a minimum composite ACT score of 20 or minimum SAT total score of 1030. An ACT subject score of 19 in reading is required for enrollment in any subject area other than English, mathematics and science reasoning.
Gipson said NSU has recently expanded its concurrent enrollment program.
“This year, we’re waiving up to nine hours a year for high school juniors,” she said.
Tahlequah High School Counselor James Williams said this change has led to the program’s growth at THS. More students are concurrently enrolled this year, he said, than last year.
“THS currently has 100 students participating in concurrent enrollment,” said Williams.
Other area high schools also participate in this program. Hulbert Public Schools Superintendent Jolyn Choate said of the school’s 32 seniors, 12 students are concurrently enrolled.
“Nine are enrolled concurrently at NSU and three at Connors [State College],” said Choate.
Williams said the advantage of concurrent enrollment is that students can start college while still enrolled in high school.
“Some college classes are also able to count toward high school graduation requirements," he said.
THS has requirements for concurrent classes.
“Concurrent classes must be at least three college hours long,” he said. “Every three-hour college class is equivalent to one hour at THS.”
THS Academic Counselor Jennifer Lynn said both of her daughters took concurrent classes.
“It’s a great advantage for the students,” she said. “We love it.”
NSU also offers concurrent courses students can take without leaving their high school campus. The university sends instructors to teach classes at Stilwell High School, Tahlequah High School and Sequoyah High School.
Gipson said concurrent enrollment is a great way for students to get a head start.
“I look at it as a privilege to take college-level classes — to get a start at getting college credit and starting their degree,” said Gipson. “They are exposed to what it’s like to be on a college campus.”
She said concurrent enrollment at NSU has increased this year from last year.
