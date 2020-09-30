The Foothills Chapter of the Downed Bikers Association is hosting the Runnin’ Thru the Foothills poker run fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Registration will be at American Legion Post 135, 1390 W. Legion Drive, from 10 a.m. to noon, with kickstands up at noon.
The route will take riders to: stop one, The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road, Cookson; stop two, VFW in Sallisaw, 104332 Highway 59; stop three, The Smokin’ Goat Roadhouse, 451519 Highway 100 in Vian; and end stop, American Legion Post 135.
Returning to the American Legion Post 135 as the end stop.
The last bike in will be at 5 p.m.
Payouts will include: guaranteed, $600; high hand, $300; second high hand, $200; and low hand, $100.
Food will be available at the American Legion, and the event will include door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, and a live auction.
“Everyone is welcome even if you don’t ride,” said TJ “Papa” Rankin, Foothills Chapter vice president.
The Downed Bikers Association, Foothills Chapter is a 501(c)(3) organization whose sole purpose is to provide support both financially and emotionally to bikers and their families that have been lost or hospitalized due to a motorcycle accident. Members coordinate and execute charity events to raise funds, which 100 percent goes to beneficiaries.
For more information about the organization or upcoming events, visit downedbikersfoothillschapter.org or call 918-822-4426.
