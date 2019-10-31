HULBERT – All bikers are invited to the Downed Bikers Association Foothills Chapter Meet & Greet on Saturday, Nov. 2, 1-4 p.m., at Screamin' Scooters, 9760 Highway 51 in Hulbert.
Those interested can attend to find out about the organization and join members for free hot dogs, chips, and drinks, as well as a warm-up by the fire pit.
The association has an underlying goal to provide emotional and financial support to motorcyclists lost or confined to a hospital due to a motorcycle accident. Downed Bikers Association is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization.
For more information, call Tammy at 918-869-0635, or Karl at 918-607-5876.
