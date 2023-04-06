From staff reports
A downtown building that drew controversy last summer for its repaint over a mural has been listed for sale.
From November 2020 to July 2022, 100 E. Downing St. featured a mural from Indigenous artist Yatika Starr Fields. The artwork depicted a Mississippian effigy pot with the view of the Illinois River from Sparrowhawk in the background.
The building was repainted in late July by its at-the-time new owners and the mural was covered up. This received an enormous public response, with hundreds taking to Facebook to voice different opinions and perspectives – most opposed the building’s new look.
The new business owner later apologized for incident and expressed his intent to make some changes. The building later received a new paint job, its exterior changing from hot pink and blue to tan and brown.
The building, located on the corner of Downing and Muskogee, was recently listed for sale by Century 21 Wright Real Estate.
