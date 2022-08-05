For many local residents and business owners, the murals of downtown Tahlequah are more than just paint on brick.
Drawn across the shop’s back wall, the mural behind Kimberly’s Prom and Bridal Boutique was spurred by its customers, as manager Monica Wynn explained.
“We had high school and college girls who wanted to take pictures in the back, so we painted the murals,” said Wynn.
Now Wynn sees people taking pictures in front of it every day.
“We enjoy seeing people back there,” said Wynn. “The murals in Tahlequah are amazing. It’s great to see them all over social media.”
Wynn said the mural was painted by an employee of the boutique, which is owned by Kim Butler. Wynn explained why the mural features affirming words like “confident” and “courageous” among its sprawling floral motif.
“Kim loves quotes,” said Wynn. “We just enjoy it. The owner wants every girl to come in and feel like a princess.”
Wynn said the shop staff eventually want to put up another mural, either a large butterfly or angel wings.
Across the street at Meigs Jewelry, Manager Sara Barnett said passersby enjoy taking photos with the mural painted on the building.
“We’ve had people come and take their senior pictures out there,” said Barnett. “We definitely encourage it.”
The mural was painted by Meigs jeweler Justin Scott, who believes he completed the work in 2017.
“We wanted something that our customers and everyone in town could take pictures in front of,” said Scott.
Barnett said the store created the “TahLOVEquah” hashtag featured in the mural, which she’s seen others use online as well.
“[The mural] allows us to communicate with the people around us— as it has that hashtag— so we can see what other people are doing,” said Barnett.
Farther downtown at Primetime Buds, a large mural is painted on the south wall of the dispensary. Manager Blain Mooney thinks the piece was painted two years ago by a man from Fayetteville, Arkansas. He said he likes the piece.
“A lot of growers and processors take pictures as sort of a promotion for the store,” said Mooney. “But when we have events, people take pictures with it.”
Over on Spring Street, Steven Wright described the history behind the mural on his “modern downtown bungalow” rental.
“When Bayly Wright and I were remodeling the building to open The Spring Street Hideaway in 2018, we got the idea to do a mural on the large blank wall. We knew we wanted to do something in bold colors to bring a little life to the little the area,” said Wright. “I Photoshopped some different designs onto the side of the building and randomly came up with the Harry Mural Design. At first it was kind of a joke, but then we decided it was so ridiculous we loved it.”
Wright said the two commissioned local artist Amber Watson for the piece. In his opinion, Watson “totally killed it.”
“It came out better than we could have ever hoped. After some fading, Amber restored it in 2021 with a higher-grade, mural-specific paint. Locals and tourists stop by daily to take selfies and photo sessions,” said Wright. “We are just happy that we can bring a smile to people's faces when they just happen upon it on this little back corner of downtown Tahlequah.”
Many locals are invested in the protection of Tahlequah's public art, especially in light of the recent paint-over of a downtown mural by Yatika Starr Fields. Local Cherokee artist Matthew Anderson believes preserving these pieces is important.
“Public art is a vital component of tourism and is valuable to residents and guests alike. As with many things, locals are sometimes unaware of the gems in their neighborhood and only find out about them when visitors ask for directions,” said Anderson. “Native Americans have a long tradition of having to band together to protect the natural beauties we find in our care. As a community, we must all unite to secure the future of public art as well. Many know that copyright law applies to protection against making reproductions, but they forget that it also protects against its destruction as well.”
