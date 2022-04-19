Advocates and volunteers for various organizations met for the first time in two years for the "Child Abuse Prevention Month Rally with Parents as Teachers" at Norris Park on Tuesday.
Mayor Sue Catron read and signed a proclamation that designated April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.
“[I] call upon all citizens to accept their responsibility for reporting and preventing child abuse and to wear a blue ribbon to show that it should not hurt to be a child, remembering that every child should be valued, safe, and healthy and deserves a blue ribbon,” said Catron as she read from the proclamation.
The national month is geared toward families and communities working together to prevent abuse and neglect.
OPAT, through Tahlequah Public Schools, collaborated with Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country to hold the event, during which parents could obtain knowledge on child abuse prevention, while kids participated in various activities, such as coloring contests.
Sarah Franke, OPAT program manager, said the event used to be put on through the schools.
“They had joined with Hope House in the past to help with funding, and I called to say we’re brand-new and OPAT is back and we have the funding,” Franke said.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Human Services, there were 14,466 substantiated child abuse and neglect victims in Oklahoma in 2021.
OPAT provides voluntary home visitation and community-based services for families. Parent educators use a curriculum to teach positive parenting skills while connecting families with resources. Families learn about parenting skills and child development.
Parent educators provide services to families who have children, ages from birth to the completion of kindergarten, to prepare them for school.
CASA is a local service specifically designed for young victims of abuse. Volunteers and advocates serves Cherokee and Adair County courts and the Cherokee Nation Tribal Court.
Advocate Coordinator for CASA Liz Rainbolt said the rally is held every year, with the exception of 2020 during the pandemic.
“This is coming back from COVID and the fire department used to cook hotdogs for us. This is a small scale that what we’ve always done,” she said.
