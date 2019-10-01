Downtown Tahlequah boutiques are always updating merchandise and rearranging the store, and currently, it's for fall fashions.
Workman's continues to come into its new interior look. Part of that has been, for Angie Workman Cook, a labor of love.
As she has been cleaning out and moving items around for customer shopping ease, Cook unearthed something she'd never seen before.
"I found my grandpa's [Robert L. Workman] dog tags, honorable discharge papers, and a plaque honoring him from president Bill Clinton," said Cook. "I'd heard about him being in the war, but never seen these. It was pretty amazing."
He's the one who built this store, said Cook, who took it over from her father.
Currently at Workman's there is a section in the front just for Pendleton, which offers towels, blankets, baby blankets, key chains, wallets and purses with a variety of designs.
"We have a lot of amazing things for fall fashion: women's jackets, shirts and skirts, new dress jackets for men and women, and Carhartt for men, women and children," said Cook.
Workman's also has a children's section now with new western shirts, new styles of jeans, vests, coats and hoodies, as well as Big Country metal toys for early Christmas shopping and gift giving.
"We have a bunch of new kids', women's and men's boots and shoes, western and fashion," Cook said.
Hanging along a ramp like flags are decorative briefs. The Cinch ArenaFlex Base Layer boxer briefs are in fun designs, according to Cook who said there is always a good selection of sales going on.
Remodeling continues, said Cook, who has started the transition of moving the boot section upstairs and making room for the women's boutique items where they were.
Junie's Closet now carries stuffed animals, unique baby onesies, scarves, and many small items for those who like to fill a gift bag with a variety of selections, such as bracelet key chains, books, scrunchies with scarves, Rustic Cuff bracelets, and reverse close unbrellas. Fun socks come is many themes, such as Einstein, coffee cups, tacos, sloths, cats, dogs, and music. The store also carries stylish bags to fill.
"Corduroy is huge - jackets, skirts, pants, shirts and ponchos," said June Ludwig, owner.
Panama hats are a one huge trend right now, she said. They come in tan, black, brown and gray, and Ludwig has had to restock them after selling out.
Handmade leather earrings are popular accessories, and, according to Ludwig, belts are huge with dresses or with jeans and a front or French tuck.
Sweaters are in the back room waiting for cooler weather, said Ludwig.
"And we have jogging sets that are soft and comfy," she said.
Also in stock but waiting for a place to display are Christmas pajamas.
"I've missed and brought back these animals with matching books," Ludwig said. "There's such a need for baby and children's gifts. We have these cute baby onesies and monogram-able baby blankets."
Corduroy and mini skirts are hot trends, according to Amy Carter, at Vivid Salon & Boutique.
"The styles are my childhood all over again," Carter said. "Just look, crop tops with long sleeves, knit mock turtlenecks, body suits, and, of course, the classics, a v-neck basic, now a top between lightweight and sweater - this perfect, soft knit."
Colors of mustard, olive, mauve and berry are "the bomb dot com," she said. There are bows for babies with elastic bands, cloth headbands for adults, and scrunchies with fabric ties. Boho headbands are popular, according to Carter.
Boyfriend jeans are in stock.
"And for those who wonder, picture you're wearing your boyfriend's oversized jeans," Carter explained.
Accessories include stretchy beaded braclets. They're not expensive, she said, but they come in all colors and can match every outfit. African turquoise is also available, and Carter said it's popular because it's less expensive but still beautiful.
"It's the craziest blast from the past ever. All we need are Doc Martens and knit tights to complete my childhood look," said Carter. "I'm digging it, for everything that's come back is my favorite."
