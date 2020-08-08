Downtown veteran, military banners being sold by TMSA

The Tahlequah Main Street Association recently announced its new Military and Veteran Banner Program that will raise money for TMSA and awareness of the area's veterans and their families.
Banners will be displayed on downtown blocks of Muskogee Avenue and inside Norris Park through the month of November in honor of Veterans Day.
"Our servicemen and women, as well as their loved ones, sacrifice so much. The Military and Veteran Banner Program is a great way for our community to honor these individuals in the setting of our beautiful downtown area. It will be quite a sight to see this November," said Program Coordinator Stephanie Issacs.
According to TMSA, to qualify, the honoree must be an active duty member of the U.S. armed forces, have been honorably discharged from the U.S. armed forces, or died in the line of duty. The honoree must be a current Cherokee County resident or an immediate family member. For example, they could be a parent, spouse, son, daughter, grandson, granddaughter, or grandparent of a current Cherokee County resident.
"We are excited to offer this opportunity to our community to honor our local military and veterans," said TMSA Director Jamie Hale.
This program allows community members to choose from a one-year or two-year contract and upon completion, applicants can be given the banner at the end of their term. The cost of a one-year banner display is $150, and a two-year display is $225.
"There is limited availability due to the number of poles that we have, so applicants will need to register quickly," Hale said.
The deadline to register for a banner is Aug. 28. For more information, visit www.tahlequahmainstreet.com or call 918-931-1699 or 918-822-2582.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.