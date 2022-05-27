DPAs are arrangements for those facing a criminal or civil investigation

Cherokee County prosecutors have only made one deferred prosecution agreement this year, which was a misdemeanor case involving driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Subject to the Open Records Act, a deferred prosecution agreement, or DPA, is a contractual arrangement between a U.S. government agency and a company or individual facing a criminal or civil investigation.
District Attorney Jack Thorp said the agreements are generally used with misdemeanor cases.
According to state statute, “if an accused qualifies for the deferred prosecution program, the accused and the state of Oklahoma, through the district attorney, may execute an agreement whereby the accused agrees to waive any rights to a speedy accusation, a speedy trial, and any statute of limitations, and agrees to fulfill such conditions to which the accused and the state of Oklahoma may agree including, but not limited to, restitution and community services.”
Under a DPA, the government will bring charges against a defendant but agrees not to move forward on those charges. In exchange, the defendant agrees to abide by certain requirements or conditions.
A DPA is not the same as a plea bargain or a sentence of probation, where a defendant is convicted of a crime.
If the defendant does not violate the terms and conditions of the agreement, the charges may be dropped, but if the defendant violates the agreement the government can move forward with the prosecution. Fees are also collected when a DPA is reached.
In recent years in Cherokee County, deferred prosecution agreements have not been used as often.
"Prior to 2011, as many as 100 agreements would be entered into in Cherokee County," Thorp said. "They are much more rare now."
Back in March the District Attorney of Lincoln and Pottawatomie Counties, Allan Grubb, became under scrutiny and investigation for his use of several DPAs after a group of district attorney’s asked the State Auditor and Inspector to investigate Grubb’s finances.
The individual who reached a deferred prosecution agreement in Cherokee County in the first half of the year is Angel Gabriel Quezada-Quefada, 19, Tahlequah.
The defendant’s agreement with the prosecutors spans 18 months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.