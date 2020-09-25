The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is further extending the expiration date of all Commercial Driver Licenses, Commercial Learner Permits, and Federal Department of Transportation Medical Certifications that expired on or after March 1. They will be extended and considered valid until Dec. 31.
This decision comes after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Association granted a similar extension giving drivers with expired CDLs, CLPs, and medical cards extra time to get them renewed.
DPS does offer online renewals for CDLs and CLPs. Customers can complete the application by going to www.ok.gov/dps and clicking on "Online Services." They can also find a link at my.ok.gov. Customers will have to create an account at my.ok.gov.
In order to use this service, the customer's previous renewal must have been made in person. The only exception to this is customers – including spouses and dependents – who are active duty or civilian contractors with the Armed Forces of the United States. A customer may only renew or replace their driver license if their driving privilege is in good standing and Oklahoma address is correct and current.
A customer may use this procedure to renew or replace a Class D license, ID card or a CDL or CLP. Renewals may be made up to one year early. Replacements can be obtained any time during the four-year period the license is valid.
Customers choosing online renewal will be able to pay online by credit card. The new driver license or identification card will then be sent to the customer by mail.
There is a small service fee to be able to do this online. Class A and B CDL renewal is $59.41. Class C CDL renewal is $49.51. Replacement for Class A, B and C CDL is $26.65. Those prices include the renewal fee, convenience fee and postage.
If drivers wish to get a REAL ID, that requires an in person visit. More information on REAL ID can be found at realid.ok.gov.
