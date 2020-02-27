MUSKOGEE – Bacone College has announced renowned American Indian studies scholar Dr. Cornel Pewewardy will be an adjunct professor for the second eight-week term beginning March 23.
Pewewardy, who is Comanche and Kiowa, received his degrees from Northeastern Oklahoma State University, New Mexico State University, University of New Mexico, and Pennsylvania State University. His adjunct instructor appointments include Harvard University School of Education Summer Principals’ Institute, University of Minnesota, University of Oklahoma, and Haskell Indian Nations University.
Pewewardy will be teaching AIS 2003 – American Indian Government, a three-credit online course that will give students an opportunity to participate in a comparative study of American Indian tribe government styles in North America. Students will learn the history of tribal governance, its creation from the United States government, and its impact on current tribal communities.
New students who wish to take the course for credit should apply for admission online at www.bacone.edu and contact Vice President of Student Affairs and Director of Admissions and Recruitment Kaila Harjo at harjok@bacone.edu.
Special tuition rates are available to students and employees of Bacone's chartering tribes: The Kiowa Tribe, United Keetoowah Band, The Osage Nation, Otoe-Missouria Tribe, and the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes.
Current students who wish to enroll in the class should contact their academic advisor. Students who wish to audit the course (not for credit) should also contact Harjo at harjok@bacone.edu.
For more information, call 918-683-4581.
