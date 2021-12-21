Tahlequah residents who live within a few blocks either side of East Downing Street say the roar of engines, squealing tires and smoking tailpipes are becoming an increasing source of frustration.
Local law enforcement officials say that more and more, they have to keep a watchful eye on the crowd of youngsters cruising on weekends. It’s a sure bet that vehicles will be stationed near various businesses along Downing, with groups of teens hanging out in parking lots. Some citizens now consider it more of a nuisance than a tradition.
Tim Brown, vice president of Khaotic Kustoms Club, said the purpose of cruising, or dragging Downing on the weekends, goes back to simpler times of meeting with friends after going to the drive-in, and cruising back and forth down Main Street.
“The '20s and '30s brought about hot rods and NASCAR when moonshiners would fix their cars and tune them for speed to outrun the law,” said Brown.
The '50s and '60s saw the emergence of "hot rods," and kids would show off their cars on Friday and Saturday nights.
“As far as Tahlequah, I’ve been told from older generations that they used to cruise Downing as far back as the '60s. Prior to Downing, it was ‘The Loop,’ with turning spots that are no longer around,” said Brown.
Crystal Matlock Stowers moved to Oak Avenue in November, and she said it’s almost like clockwork every single weekend for drivers to drag Downing. The noise disturbs her the most, but she's also concerned about safety.
“It’s unsafe, and it’s so loud and to me. I don’t understand it because we have neighborhoods around here, and we have the school right there," she said. "Kids are walking all over the place, and I don’t understand why anything hasn’t been done about it."
Mayor Sue Catron called the drag racing on city streets an ongoing irritation and a safety issue.
“It is one that our police force works regularly to control. Unfortunately, it is also one the participants seem to enjoy turning into a game of ‘catch me if you can,’” she said.
Another woman who lives about a block from Downing said she has talked to the mayor's office, and that they lent a sympathic ear.
"They know there's a problem; it's just a matter of how and when they can fix it," she said.
While Police Chief Nate King agrees that Downing Street is where officers maintain their focus, he said they don't see huge number of racers fleeing when they get pulled over.
“I mean, I would say it’s not any more than anywhere else,” said King.
In 2020, King had said there would be changes to the police department’s schedule, and he had hoped to have more eyes monitoring late-night weekend activity on that side of town. However, King said, his officers are at minimum staff because of the COVID schedule.
“We’re reapplying for traffic safety grants to help give extra shifts dedicated to traffic enforcement, but we won’t get word on that –that won’t start until next year, even if we are awarded,” he said.
King said Downing Street is an area of concern for any shift working a Friday or Saturday night.
“They know they need to pay some extra attention to Downing, and we’re there when other calls for service aren’t pulling us somewhere else,” said King.
Stowers said her daughter was struck by a vehicle that ran a red light as she was crossing Downing Street, and she doesn’t know if the driver was ever ticketed.
“The whole thing isn’t safe, and it doesn’t make it any more safe when you add in people [who] aren’t quite paying attention,” she said.
A typical ticket one would get for being pulled over while drag racing would include speeding, reckless driving, and driving at a speed greater than reasonable and proper.
Brown said that while kids today have the same mindset of getting together with friends, a few who seem to think of Downing Street as a drag strip, and feel the need to see how fast they can go.
“The combination of driving fast and cell phones can create a potentially dangerous situation,” he said.
The Khaotic Kustoms Club president was pulling into a designated spot off of Downing Street and was rear-ended by someone who was racing. Brown said it took months to repair and rebuild his truck.
Brown said club members typically will park their vehicles instead of racing them due to the time and money they’ve invested.
“When it starts getting to be nothing but people flying up and down, they leave,” he said. “We’re a family-oriented club and a majority of members have kids who tag along. We want them to learn how we were taught about custom car/truck culture and lifestyle.”
The mayor said gathering in groups on parking lot while others are cruising has had a long history in Tahlequah. Some local businesses are having to set up blocks to keep traffic away when it gets too congested on Downing Street.
“I haven’t had any business owners reach out to me personally, but do assume this issue has caused some owners to take steps to block access to their lots after business hours,” said Catron.
Editor's note: A small group of drivers agreed to show the Daily Press how they "cruise." An officer was in the vicinity when this occurred, and though the noise was briefly quite loud, the drivers did not exceed the speed limit.
