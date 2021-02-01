DRESSED FOR SUCCESS: Career Services’ clothing drive gives students unique opportunities

To many college students, acquiring a professional wardrobe is often difficult due to the costs associated with it. But they are often encouraged to wear these clothes during job interviews and elegant dinners.
To help students who may struggle to line their closets with professional attire, Career Services at Northeastern State University held a clothing drive on Jan. 27 for students to drop off unused or unwanted professional clothing.
Kandra Medlin, career events specialist at Career Services, said the turnout was fantastic.
“Staff, faculty, and students responded amazingly to the request to help build a supply of professional clothing and accessories for the Rowdy Resource Room,” said Medlin. “Students can go to the Resource Room at either the Tahlequah or Broken Arrow campus locations to obtain free clothing that can be used for Greek badge attire, class presentations, interviews, career fairs, and in their current jobs or future careers.”
Medlin said individuals can donate throughout the year directly to the Rowdy Resource Room, even when a specific drive is not in progress.
The definition of "professional clothing" is not exact, though. Some industries have different standards than others. Shannon Schwaebler, director of Career Services, said there are some general rules to follow.
“A general rule of thumb is to wear conservative clothing,” said Schwaebler. “For men, this generally means a suit jacket, suit pants, button-up dress shirt, and tie. Females traditionally wear a blouse with suit pants or a skirt and low heels or flats. Business casual tends to be more varied across industries. However, typically for men, it would be similar to the above, minus the suit jacket and tie. For women, think slacks or a skirt and a blouse.”
One of the most important things for college students to be prepared for are the job interviews they'll go through to put those degrees to work. Dressing appropriately is very important, said Schwaebler.
“There is a saying that you should dress for the part you want, not the one you have,” said Schwaebler. “When you arrive for your interview, how you look is essentially your first impression. Being overdressed for an interview is better than being underdressed. By dressing in professional attire, your confidence is also likely to be heightened.”
Kade Moore, a business student at NSU, agreed that overdressing is much better than underdressing. He even said he thinks overdressing leaves a good impression.
“I think it’s always better to dress a tier higher than what is recommended to you,” said Moore. “So basically, if you are recommended to dress casually, go with business casual. If business casual, go business professional.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.