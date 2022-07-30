OKLAHOMA CITY - Delaware Resource Group of Oklahoma LLC and the Cherokee Nation held its second annual Culture, Aerospace, Science & Engineering Summer Program July 18-21, to help promote the state's aerospace industry.
Sixteen middle and high school students from Oklahoma and Missouri participated in the special program where they had the opportunity to learn from Oklahoma industry experts in aerospace, engineering, and technology and take part in various activities in the Oklahoma City area as well as Weatherford.
"We are proud to continue to work with the Cherokee Nation and offer a four day experience for Cherokee students to learn about career and educational opportunities in the aerospace and defense industry. We have a strong and growing partnership with the Cherokee, offering a cultural and academic experience focused on STEAM - science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics - for American Indian students. This is our second year. We are already planning on next year's expanding program. We are excited to be developing this new program for career and educational awareness for Cherokee students," said DRG Chairman and CEO Phil G. Busey Sr., who was one of the program speakers.
Other speakers included Paula Kedy with the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, providing an overview of Oklahoma's aerospace industry. Justin Cockroft spoke about the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center and other Federal Aviation Administration members discussed FAA's mission to directly support the safe and efficient operations of national and international aviation systems. In addition, representatives from the University of Oklahoma's WorkSooner program spoke about life changing economic opportunities through flexible online learning.
On Tuesday, students watched a special video from Astronaut retired Lt. Gen. Thomas P. Stafford before departing for Weatherford for a presentation on engineering academics at Southwestern Oklahoma State University and a guided tour of the Stafford Air and Space Museum where they flew virtual simulators.
Other activities included visiting Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics, Pops 66, and the University of Central Oklahoma's Boathouse at Arcadia Lake. CASE students also toured the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center, First Americans Museum, Oklahoma History Center, as well as were treated to a private showing of "Enchanted Forest" by Painted Sky Opera Company at UCO's Radke Theater.
"Coming to this camp has brought interests that I never knew were possible. To me, aerospace was just flying planes or building them, but there is so much more. There are so many hidden sides to aerospace; did you know that when something goes wrong on a plane's circuit board or other things, you can put it in a thing called a black box and it identifies the problem and how to fix it? I think I might go into aeronautics in the category of cybersecurity," said Curtis Britt from Vinita.
Other participants of this year's CASE Summer Program were Jayne Baldridge, Layla Barnett, Kai Brinkley, Chiara Britt, Reid Clocker, Lilly Dodgen, Nathanael Dodgen, Cooper Dorr, Haldana Echeverria, Natalia Echeverria, Talon Flynn, Audrey Grayson, Alexander Gregory, Tessa Ingle, and Logan Marshall.
Cherokee youth wishing to attend the next CASE Summer Camp are required to be seventh through tenth grade students. For more information, contact Aaron Emberton with Cherokee Education Services of the Cherokee Nation at 918-453-5000.
Delaware Resource Group of Oklahoma, LLC is an American Indian-owned aerospace defense contractor headquartered in Oklahoma City. The family-owned business is a leader in contracting services, including military aircrew training, courseware development, and distance learning.
