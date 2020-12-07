It was a procession unlike any other held in downtown Tahlequah on Sunday night, as city officials and the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce pulled off what they called a reverse Christmas parade.
To keep people socially distanced, the Home for the Holidays Christmas Parade was altered to have spectators drive through main street, rather than gather along the sidewalks as usual. Meanwhile, the floats remained motionless as they filled up the parking spaces along Muskogee Avenue.
Mayor Sue Catron said she was proud of all of those who participated and volunteered, and that it received a "phenomenal" response from the community.
"I wasn't anticipating nearly as many people participating and coming out to attend the parade, or be the parade," Catron said. "They jumped out there and did something that nobody knew what to expect."
Traffic was busy in the downtown area. The entrance for the parade started at Morgan Street in front of Norris Park, and vehicles could enter from either side. Lines of vehicles went down Water Avenue, College Avenue, and Downing Street. A line reportedly ran from Love's on Downing Street to past Bertha Parker Bypass, and on to Northeastern Health System.
TACC President Nathan Reed said the Chamber estimated 1,000 vehicles went through the parade. The Chamber planned to hand out 750 bags of candy and 750 brochures, and at some point, those ran out.
"We felt it was obvious that Tahlequah needed something like this, based on how many people came out and how many cars went through," said Reed. "We felt like it was a big success, and we're just happy we were able to continue it, even as different as it was."
With so many vehicles rolling through, it was likely the longest parade - time-wise - the city has ever had.
Starting at 6:30 p.m., volunteers and participants stood out in the cold for more than two hours as they greeted the lengthy line of cars.
With so many events canceled this year due to COVID-19, the parade was also thrown into limbo, and locals weren't sure whether there would be one this year. But the Chamber found a way to do it, and Reed said the credit goes to Kelley Robertson and Isaac Burk.
"The two of them, they did all the work and the planning," he said. "If there are two people who deserve all the credit, it's the two of them. They killed it and did such an amazing job."
Businesses, area law enforcement, city officials, health care agencies, politicians, classic car buffs and more participated as the "floats." There were a couple of participants dressed as the Grinch, and more than a few Christmas lights lined the various vehicles and floats.
Santa Claus, who typically rides at the front of the parade, was the final one to wave goodbye to those who had joined the line.
Drake Uriguen, owner of Drake & Co. Sign Services, had his work truck lit up in lights and an inflatable Mickey Mouse dressed as Santa set up in the cherry picker of his lift. He said Christmas is an important time for his family, and he wanted to do something to bring a little cheer to town.
"I never thought of doing anything like a reverse parade, so that was a cool alternative," said Uriguen.
"It was great to see the community do something in a rough time and cool to see the city set up. We were just happy to be part of it."
It's unclear what next year will look like, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in recent weeks. Officials hope most of the annual will events will be back in full swing, but if not, Catron said the city has experience now at trying unique things.
"Surely, by this time next year, we will be back to a normal, regular Christmas parade. But if things come together in such a manner that we still have to be maintaining social distancing, we learned a lot in this one," she said.
