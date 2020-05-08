Drive-thrus will be held May 13-14 to collect items needed to help support foster homes and families involved with Child Welfare.
Donations can be dropped off at specified times, and staff will disinfect items. Families involved with Child Welfare can drive through and pick up items.
On Wednesday, May 13, donations dropoff is 9-10:30 a.m. at Wagoner County Department of Human Services, 102 N.E. Seventh St. The pick-up time is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is Thursday, May 14, at Cherokee County DHS, 1298 W. Fourth St. The drop-off time is 9-10:30 a.m., and pickup will be available 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and all families are asked to stay in their vehicles.
Donations needed include, but are not limited to: hand sanitizer, baby wipes, diapers, shampoo, soap, personal hygiene items, and cleaning and disinfectant supplies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.