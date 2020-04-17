MUSKOGEE - The Eastern Oklahoma Veterans Administration Health Care System will conduct COVID-19 drive-thru testing for enrolled veterans on April 21 at the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic, 9322 E. 41st St. in Tulsa, and Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, 1011 Honor Heights Dr. in Muskogee.
Testing will be by appointment only. Veterans who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms may schedule a testing appointment by calling 1-888-397-8387. Veterans will be scheduled in 15-minute intervals.
