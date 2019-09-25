A Vian woman told officers she was speeding because she was in a hurry to buy more beer Saturday.
On Sept. 21, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was on patrol on East Downing Street where he noticed a black Mustang traveling at a high rate of speed, 51 mph in a marked 35 mph zone.
He pulled behind the car and turned on his emergency lights in attempt to conduct a traffic stop. Shalen Presley pulled into Casey's General Store and drove up onto the curb as she parked.
Gray asked her if she knew the speed limit and she said it was 35 or 45 mph. The officer said Presley was drunk while driving because she was slurring as she talked and smelled of alcohol.
When he told her his reason for pulling her over, Presley said she was speeding because she had a lead foot.
Presley said she came from Ned's bar and drank three-four beers and she was in hurry to buy more beer. Gray said she was swaying back and forth as she was standing beside his patrol unit.
After the officer performed a field sobriety test on the driver, she was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding in a posted zone. She was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center where she was booked.
Presley was given a Breathalyzer test at the jail and had blood drawn at Northeastern Health System.
