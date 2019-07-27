A Tahlequah man was arrested after he allegedly endangered other drivers while he fled from police.
On July 24, Tahlequah Police Officer Matthew Frits pulled over a vehicle for running a stop sign at the intersection of East Allen Road and North Cedar Avenue. As Frits was walking up to the vehicle, the driver started moving around frantically.
Frits drew his gun and told Floyd Wayne Phillips to place his hands on the steering wheel. Instead of cooperating, Phillips rolled down his window and threw an item out into a field.
Phillips hit the gas and took off as officers began to approach his vehicle. He blew through a stop sign at Crafton Avenue and continued to drive 20 miles over the speed limit. Frits said there were people on the sidewalks, but Philips continued to run stop lights and endangered those driving in the area.
Phillips pulled the vehicle into a driveway on 825 Shawnee St., and officers immediately brandished their weapons. They told him to get out and put his hands on his head. Phillips complied but began mumbling and put his hands down. At that time, Officer Bronson McNeil deployed his taser and struck Phillips in the stomach. The suspect was arrested and placed in a patrol car while Frits drove back to see what was thrown in the field.
Officer Michael Cates found two baggies of methamphetamine in the area where the driver was pulled over. Phillips was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center for trafficking illegal drugs, destruction of evidence, failure to stop at stop sign, attempting to elude an executive officer, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.