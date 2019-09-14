Driver injured after car struck in rear

One driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on South Muskogee Avenue Friday.
Tahlequah police and Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.
The initial report indicated four vehicles were involved. However, there were just two: a Toyota Corolla and a Nissan Altima.
The driver of the Toyota, Carson Loncarich, told police he slammed on his brakes when a line of vehicles was stopped in the roadway.
Tahlequah Police Sgt. Jason Girdner said the crash was the result of following too closely, but wasn't sure if the wet pavement played a role.
"It sounded like he was following too closely and he was about to rear-end another vehicle. He swerved and about hit the other car head-on," said Girdner. "He was northbound and tried to stop too quickly, and turned as the other car was driving southbound."
Loncarich said his brakes didn't "catch."
"I was going to drill that car so I swerved over, and then I started spinning and sliding, and I slid into the other lane and the car hit me," he said.
The driver of the Nissan complained of back pain and was taken to Northeastern Health System by EMS. Both vehicle were towed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.