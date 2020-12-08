A Stilwell man was injured in a single-vehicle crash 17 miles south of Tahlequah.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Jonathan Adair, 29, was northbound Dec. 7 on S.H. 82 when he failed to negotiate a curve. The 2016 Ford F-150 left the roadway, overcorrected, veered off the road again, struck the ground, and rolled several times before coming to rest on its top.
Adair was pinned for a time and was freed by the Cookson Fire Department. He was transported by Northeastern Health System EMS to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was listed in stable condition with head injuries.
According to the report, Adair wasn't wearing his seat belt and his condition was listed as impaired. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.