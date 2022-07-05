Driver's education course puts kids on right path

Tahlequah High School's summer driver's education course took place from June 6-17, giving students a chance to snag that coveted license.
Stevie Qualls, THS math, special education, and driver's education teacher, said high school students were able to participate in the classroom portion of the class from June 6-10. The driving part of the program took place June 13-17, when students were required to drive for six hours in the car.
Qualls said she and two other instructors divided up the course's 20 students for the driving portion. Depending on the instructor, students drive a certain amount of time each day with a driving partner. This allows for students to not only receive hands-on driving experience, but gives them the chance to observe their driving partner to learn from their mistakes.
Qualls said being a driver's education teacher is exciting, but exhausting at the same time.
"There's never a dull moment. Teaching driver's ed is mentally exhausting, especially when you're in the vehicle driving, because you have to watch out for everything, like any mistakes the student might be making or any mistakes anybody else on the road might be making," said Qualls.
During the classroom portion, Qualls said, they teach chapters from the driver's manual with videos that correlate with the chapter.
"Sometimes it's better for them to be able to see it and hear it. So, we have videos showing them how to parallel park and videos on how to merge into traffic. We show them stories about drunk drivers, or stories about people who were texting and driving," said Qualls.
Qualls said that this year, the school is only having one summer session of driver's education, and the course will resume during the fall and spring semesters.
During the school year, she said, students in driver's education are able to do more activities that are related to certain issues, like drunken driving, than the summer session's students do. This is due to the summer course's faster pace.
"It all happens so fast. It's a little easier to do those things during the school year because it's extended out over months in the classroom. We've got to make sure we can cover and get through all of the material in just one week's time, instead of three months' time," said Qualls.
When students are selecting classes and are needing to take driver's education, Qualls said, the more quickly they are able to get on the list, the better. This is due to the class being on a first-come, first-served basis with the determination of the student's age to decide who is able to take the class.
Qualls said students who are about to take driver's ed should keep an open mind, as they may have to unlearn some habits and techniques that are not legal or proper.
