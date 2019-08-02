Drivers in unknown condition after head-on collision on SH-51

Keri Thornton | Daily Press

Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Anthony Bowling, left, and a man stand next to the damaged Chevrolet Colorado on Friday after a collision occurred on State Highway 51. Troopers said the head-on collision was the result of inattentive driving.

Two women were taken to the hospital after a head-on collision Friday afternoon near 22608 State Highway 51.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Aaron Wall said one of the drivers looked down at her cell phone, crossed the centerline, and stuck an oncoming truck. Alcohol was ruled out as a factor.

Drivers of the Toyota Tacoma and the Chevrolet Colorado were taken by Emergency Medical Service to Northeastern Health System. Their conditions are unknown, and no names were released by press time.

