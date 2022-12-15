A Muskogee man was injured after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday, Dec. 14.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Krista Sands, 37, of Muskogee, was traveling southbound on Country Club road in a 2019 Kia Optima when she struck Blade Rader, who was walking southbound.
Rader was airlifted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in stable condition with head, trunk, arm, and legs injuries. Sands wasn’t injured and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
A Stilwell woman was injured Sunday, Dec. 11 after crashing her 2005 Honda Rancher four-wheeler seven miles east of Stilwell.
Shannon Sawney, 44, was northbound on East 891 Road and failed to negotiate a curve. She departed the roadway, overcorrected, and rolled the vehicle at least one time. Sawney was transported to Northeastern Health System and admitted in fair condition with arm and leg injuries.
According to the OHP, the cause of the crash was alcohol and speed.
