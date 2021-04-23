The Oklahoma CareerTech Testing Center is offering Class D written driver's license and motorcycle license tests throughout its network of test sites.
CTTC and the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety entered an agreement to offer the tests through CTTC's network. The final phase of the project will be to use our existing infrastructure of 44 test sites in technology centers across the state to provide easier access to those who need to take the written exams.
The partnership should help provide more test locations to open appointments to more people. Individuals who have taken the exam through an approved site will take their results to a driver's license exam site locations to complete the process.
CTTC's website, https://bit.ly/3p3n8xW, includes a list of locations offering tests and DPS license exam sites. in Tahlequah, it's at Indian Capital Technology Center, phone 918-456-2594,
