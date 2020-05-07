DRIVING THE POINT: Car dealers, repairs shops look to future to make up for business slowdown in wake of COVID-19

Car dealers and repair shops may have been deemed essential during the COVID-19 crisis, but as traffic patterns slowed in Cherokee County, so did the number of people looking to buy vehicles.
"Safer-at-home" protocols means auto dealers haven't had as many customers lately. For the better part of April, traffic was "way down" at Meredith Auto Group, said GM Cody Tannehill.
"With us operating just through online only, that kind of kept traffic down as well," he said. "Overall, it was a lot slower than normal. I would say through the last week of April and the first week of May, it's slowly getting back to what we would normally expect."
Essential workers and people needing groceries still need to be able to get around. But the car-buying experience has usually entailed a face-to-face transaction, with potential new owners test-driving and "kicking the tires."
The setting aside of that tradition has presented challenges for dealers as they have to keep their distance from customers and keep the vehicles sanitized.
"Definitely keeping the office and the vehicles themselves disinfected was a high priority for us," said Tannehill. "That's why we tried to just operate off of appointments; that way we could control traffic that was coming into the store and make sure everything was properly cleaned. It was kind of a different scenario than we've faced before, but we've been able to handle it pretty well."
Rodney Taylor, of Tommy Nix Auto Group, said business has been down about 25-30 percent since the outbreak occurred. And the need for vehicle service has been the same. There, the staff has also been doing its best to keep the facilities clean and practice social distancing, for the sake of customers and themselves.
Car manufacturers nationwide have been shut down for months. Honda was the first company to completely close its plants. General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and many others have also been on hold, with some closures extended indefinitely.
"New cars are certainly going to be affected, because the plants have been shut down for two to three months now," said Taylor. "Those cars and trucks that would have been produced during that time period are never going to be recovered. It's eventually going to affect used cars and all of that down the road."
Parts have been in short supply with manufacturers closed up. Although the demand for those items hasn't been as high lately, many in the trade expect it to become a bigger issue in the coming months.
"We purchase vehicles, and sometimes we'll have to replace various items on them, depending on the vehicle, and we'll have to order parts for them," said Tannehill. "I've talked to several repair facilities that we use, and they've mentioned that some parts, depending on what it is, have been more difficult to get a hold of than others."
Although likely safer, fewer cars on the road means less accidents. Greg Stone, of Port City Body Shop in Tahlequah, said with businesses being shut down and schools closed, the repair shop has seen a decrease in customers.
"There's a lot of accidents going to and from all the schools and school activities," said Stone. "As far as our industry, obviously we rely on people's 'oopses,' and we take care of people's 'oopses.' Without a lot of people out there, obviously the 'oopses' are down."
GM might be in a bigger hole than other manufacturers. In 2019, more than 48,000 GM workers went on strike from Sept. 15 to Oct. 25. Stone said GM was just getting back into the groove of things before it had to shut down its plants due to the virus.
"With them shut down on strike, they depleted their stocks and all your local and surrounding area parts," he said. "Wrecks kept happening, but there weren't any more parts to refill the void. Once they were gone, they were gone. So now they've done a whole lot of recovery, but if it kind of acts like that again, it will definitely affect everybody. If you can't get parts, you can't fix cars."
Like the other businesses, the workers at Port City have been washing their hands, wearing protective gear, and keeping the vehicles they service disinfected. They've also started offering pick-up and delivery services for customers. Stone said that while business has been slow, they've been able to work on other projects that were on the back burner, but he's ready for things to return to normal.
"I anticipate it getting back to being crazy again," he said. "We're just trying to maintain and hang on until we can pick back up."
