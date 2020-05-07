DRIVING THE POINT: Car dealers, repairs shops look to future to make up for business slowdown in wake of COVID-19

Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of heavy rain late. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of heavy rain late. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.