TULSA - The 2019 Public Safety Drone Conference will bring together experts for three days, Nov. 5-7, in the field for demonstrations, presentations, industry panels and networking opportunities. The conference will be in the Skyline Event Center at the Osage Hotel & Casino.
The conference is open to federal, state, local and tribal agencies, fire departments, emergency medical professionals, and disaster response and emergency management. Law enforcement officers licensed in the state of Oklahoma can receive up to 24 hours of mandatory continuing education credit by the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training. Attendees from other states may seek reciprocal accreditation through their respective state's training accreditation authority.
"Public safety uses for drone technology continue to grow. This conference will provide valuable information to help build and operate an effective program," said Mason Goode, Osage Nation Police Department officer.
Drones have proved effective to combat crime, help firefighters, and aid with search and rescue while keeping individuals out of harm's way. As more law enforcement agencies, first responders, and emergency management organizations use Unmanned Aircraft Systems, or drones, the need for training and sharing best practices grows.
A study by Bard College estimated 910 state and local police, sheriff, fire and emergency services agencies in the U.S. had drones in 2018, increasing more than 80 percent from the year before. That number is only expected to continue to rise this year.
The event is presented in partnership with Osage Nation and Tulsa Community College. Day passes or full conference passes are available and early bird pricing ends midnight Sept. 16. Information and registration are available at www.publicsafetydroneconf.com.
