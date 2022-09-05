The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department recovered the body of a 21-year-old male from the waters of the Illinois River on Monday afternoon, Sept. 5.
According to GRDA Police, the man, who apparently could not swim, was wading in the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area at approximately 11:30 a.m. when he went under and did not resurface. GRDA Police responded to the scene and began a search.
The body was recovered around 2 p.m. in approximately 9-1/2 feet of water. Officers do not suspect alcohol to be involved.
The body was turned over to the state medical examiner’s office. An investigation is underway, and no other details are available at this time.
