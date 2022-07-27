Drowsy drivers give state bad rep; some use it as an excuse

Oklahoma was ranked among the most dangerous states on the highways due to drowsy drivers, but local law enforcement officials said while drivers sometimes use that excuse, the problem isn't that pervasive here.
According to an analysis of 2022 by County Health Rankings data, Oklahoma ranked 20th, as it has insufficient sleep rate of 38%, combined with a 4.8% rate of motor vehicle deaths per 100,000 people.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows there were 91,000 police reported vehicle crashes in 2017 wherein a drowsy driver was behind the wheel. Those vehicle crashes led to 50,000 injured people and nearly 800 deaths.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said drowsiness is often blamed by drivers who get pulled over for traffic violations.
"They weren't paying attention because they were 'tired,'" Chennault said. "It's usually early in the morning or late at night; it's the most prevalent time for that."
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King speculates there would be more drowsy driving incidents on interstates rather than on city streets.
"That's just me, just because to drive through Tahlequah, you don't have to stay awake very long," he said. "I would think the drowsiness would happen on Interstate 40, Interstate 44, and Interstate 35 - the long stretches of highways."
The sheriff said drowsy driving is just as dangerous as drunken driving, though studies show sleep deprivation while driving has similarities to driving while under the influence of alcohol.
According to the National Sleep Foundation, alcohol impairment is easy to determine using blood alcohol measurements, but sleep deprivation is harder to define.
"Though not identical, drowsy driving and drunk driving bear some similarities and are considered equally dangerous. Both conditions slow reaction times and affect alertness and decision making," the NSF said.
Studies show that after 18 hours of being awake, the effects of reaction time and hand-eye coordination are comparable to having a blood alcohol content of .05 percent.
"After 20 hours of being awake, drowsy drivers are impaired on a level equitable to a .08 percent blood alcohol content, which is the current legal limit in most states," NSF said.
While there are no specific citations that can be issued to a drowsy driver, Chennault and King agreed they can be issued a citation for inattentive driving.
"I think it can fit under inattentive driving, if you're fully engaged in the driving process, whether it's for lack of sleep, the radio, or whatever reason you're being inattentive," said King.
Drivers who are sleepy can pull over to a convenience store or other place of business that is open 24 hours. Law enforcement officials suggested a well-lit area, such as a designated rest stop. Drivers can also call the police and ask for a ride.
California, Texas, and Florida were ranked the top three states to have the most dangerously drowsy drivers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.