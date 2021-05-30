OKLAHOMA CITY - Students with disabilities, ages 16-21, will build top employment skills at free summer programs hosted live at 13 locations around the state by the Transition program in Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.
"This is going to be the 'BEST' summer for students to learn how to be successful in future jobs," Transition Coordinator Renee Sansom Briscoe said, including the acronym for Building Employment Skills for Today.
BEST camps are scheduled on various dates from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The closest to Cherokee County is in Muskogee.
BEST will focus on preparation for real life careers with job search activities, work readiness, employment access and career opportunities as well strengthening networking and pre-employment transition skills. Participants will include current DRS clients and those who are potentially eligible for employment services through DRS' Vocational Rehabilitation and Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
VR and SBVI counselors and Pre-employment Transition Services, or Pre-ETS specialists, will lead and coordinate activities at each location.
Pre-ETS specialists are employed all year through a DRS' contract with the National Center for Disability Education and Training at The University of Oklahoma Outreach
OU Pre-ETS will provide lunch for BEST participants.
For BEST dates and more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/okdrs/students/transition/best-dates.html, contact ccompton@okdrs.gov or 405-605-9651.
