Area residents will be able to dispose of unused or out-dated prescription or over-the-counter medications as part of the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Drug Take-Back Day.
Medications can be dropped off Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Northeastern Health System parking lot, Reasor's parking lot, and Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.
For anyone disposing of unneeded medications, sites will have Narcan drug overdose reversal kits, at-home drug disposal pouches, and lockboxes for safe storage of medications. There are no qualifications for the giveaways; they will be available for anyone who wants or needs them.
The event is sponsored by Cherokee County Health Services Council, Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health, Tahlequah BEST, and Quah Prevention and Recovery Coalition.
