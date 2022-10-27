Drug Take-Back Day set for Saturday

Serval local organizations are partnering up Saturday, Oct. 29, for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
Capt. James Bell, of the Northeastern State University Police Department, is also chairman of Tahlequah Bringing Everyone’s Strengths Together Community Coalition. Tahlequah BEST organizes the event.
The event is held twice a year, and area residents can dispose of unused and unwanted medication safely and discretely. The drop-off locations are in the parking lot of Reasor’s and Northeastern Health System.
According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.
Some of the most commonly abused prescription medications are: narcotic opioid painkillers, such as hydrocodone, oxycodone, morphine, fentanyl, methadone, and codeine; and anxiety medications like Xanax, Valium, Ativan, and Klonopin.
The main reason for the Drug Take-Back Day is that leftover prescription drugs are a public safety issue. When taken without a prescription or doctor's supervision, pharmaceutical drugs can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse.
Tahlequah's BEST is a community coalition made up of a variety of local groups such as NSU, the Cherokee County Health Department, Cherokee Nation, CREOKS Behavioral Health, KI BOIS Community Action Foundation Inc., and more.
For those who weren't able to make it to the drug take-back event, there are still other ways to properly dispose of medications. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Tahlequah Police Department have permanent drop-off boxes available.
Learn more
For more information about National Drug Take Back Day, visit DEATakeBack.com.
