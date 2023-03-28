A preliminary hearing has been scheduled in a case wherein a Tahlequah woman is accused of trafficking approximately 14 grams of fentanyl out of her home.
Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs was just one of the charges filed in Cherokee County District Court on Jan. 27, 2023, against Connie Marie Walters, 49.
The arrest was made after authorities reportedly found drugs and paraphernalia in her residence on Nov. 14, 2022.
Along with felony trafficking, Walters was charged with acquiring proceeds from drug activity and maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance. Both are felonies.
According to court documents, her residence on Morgan Street was a "place resorted to by various persons whose names are unknown but are persons who used controlled dangerous substances in violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act."
The defendant also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled dangerous substance, after authorities allegedly found methamphetamine in her possession, and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession drug paraphernalia, which consisted of scales, pipes and baggies.
During her initial appearance on Dec. 20, 2022, Walters pleaded not guilty to all counts.
The preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 5 with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding. Walters is represented by local attorney Rachel Dallis while Assistant District Attorney William Cosner is representing the state.
