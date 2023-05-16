A drug-trafficking hearing in Cherokee County District Court has been rescheduled to allow the defendant’s attorney time to file entry and discovery.
Felony charges of drug trafficking and false personation were filed against Lisa Marie Flute, 39, Tahlequah, on March 14, 2023. Misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without headlights were filed as well.
Flute is also known to use the names Lisa Marie Land-Wenetschlaeger and Lisa Land.
The defendant was arrested during a traffic stop on March 1 by the Tahlequah Police Department officers after authorities discovered her headlights were not on, according to reports.
During the stop, and after stating she had neither a driver’s license nor insurance, Flute reportedly presented authorities with a different name and date of birth.
After discovering the name was false, authorities searched the defendant and her belongings and found a small baggie that contained approximately 3 grams of fentanyl, a $20 bill with “Copy Money” on it, methamphetamine, a loaded syringe that contained methamphetamine, and a round white pill identified as buprenorphine hydrochloride.
During her April 4 initial appearance, Flute received a $100,000 bond, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The defendant’s attorney, who is expected to file entry and discovery, is a court-appointed attorney. As of May 15, the name of the attorney had not been listed.
Flute is scheduled to appear in court again at 10 a.m. on June 6, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding. Assistant District Attorney Haley Robinson is listed as representing the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.