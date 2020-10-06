Pharmacists work in a variety of environments and play an important role in health care, so October has been set as American Pharmacists Month.
Not only have pharmacists had to take COVID-19 precautions, but their industry is offering fewer employment opportunities due to prescriptions being mailed out and other factors.
Darren Ward has been a pharmacist for 18 years and is currently at Cherokee Hills. He said they closed the lobby when COVID-19 hit the area, and just recently opened it only to administer flu shots.
“We’ve been able to serve customers pretty efficiently at the drive-thru,” said Ward. “It’s been a learning experience for all of us.”
With doctors postponing appointments and people not getting out as much, Ward said the number of prescriptions dropped for a bit, though the number always falls during the summer. As kids have gone back to school and doctors are using telemedicine more, Ward said there has been a return to the normal levels of prescriptions.
With five others at the pharmacy with him, one of the biggest worries for Ward is the possibility someone on his staff could contract COVID-19. He thinks they would have to close the pharmacy if that happened.
“I have seen a lot of challenges in different communities. I find we’ve been fairly fortunate in a smaller community,” said Ward. “The community is showing a rise a little in numbers, so we will continue to limit contact. We’ll keep the lobby closed until better news.”
He also is concerned about the number of prescriptions being filled by mail or large chain pharmacies.
“Insurances try to force them to use mail order or a chain they have a contract with. It’s important to support local businesses in the community,” said Ward. “We try to be service-oriented. They can get that bind with me and they can call any time. That’s the part I like about being in health care, is those connections. I enjoy being the guy in the middle. They have access and can talk with me.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, Northeastern Health System had pharmacists working remotely to increase success with social distancing.
“We currently don’t have anyone working remotely, but we are wearing masks in the department as recommended by the CDC. We spent a significant amount of time March through June studying everything we could about appropriate treatment of COVID-19 and developed protocols and order sets for physicians,” said NHS Director of Pharmacy Stacie Larmon. “The biggest challenge I believe we’ve faced was the uncertainty in the beginning of the pandemic in how to care for these patients. We are passionate about providing excellent care to our patients, and not knowing how to help best care for them was probably the most stressful part of the experience.”
Larmon said there was conflicting information in the first months of the pandemic about using steroids, antibiotics and various medications, as well as ventilation settings and techniques.
“There have been enough studies and we’ve had enough experience treating patients now that we feel we’re armed with the best information to take care of our patients as best as possible,” said Larmon.
NHS currently employs nine pharmacists and is staffed all hours of every day.
“I’m extremely proud of the group of pharmacists at NHS who have stepped up to take care of our community in this once-in-a-century global health crisis,” said Larmon.
Cherokee Nation Health Services has 74 pharmacists and 74 pharmacy technicians.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has required us to adapt our pharmacy operations by providing services through mail-in and drive-through options only,” said Dr. Kari Barrett, CNHS senior director of pharmacy services. “Our pharmacy also provides curbside services for patients requiring extensive consultation.”
Patients can request refills and check their status 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 1-866-939-0008 or online at www.cherokee.org. When requesting refills by phone, patients will need the prescription number located in the upper left corner of the medication label. Refills can be picked up in the drive-thru from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We ask that patients call five days before they run out of medications. When using the mail-in option, patients should make sure their mailing address is updated with Patient Access,” said Barrett.
For questions or concerns, patients can contact the CNHS pharmacy at 1-539-234-1100.
NeoHealth has its own pharmacy in Hulbert, operated by new pharmacist Dr. Chad Jones.
“The pharmacy in Hulbert continues to grow and serve patients from all over Northeast Oklahoma. One of the things offered is the 340B Drug Program. This program is designed to make prescriptions more affordable to patients,” said Mike McGavock, NeoHealth chief information officer.
NeoHealth also participates in the 340B Program with Walgreens, Tahlequah Medical Center Pharmacy, Tahlequah Drug Company, and CVS.
