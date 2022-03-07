As the war between Russia and Ukraine wages on, a group of area residents gathered under the gazebo at Norris Park on Saturday as a sign of support for the country under siege.
While Ukraine is receiving military aid and other assistance from countries around the globe, not everyone has the resources to send help to the second-largest country in Europe. In an effort to show support and call for peace, concerned citizens met in a drum circle over the weekend.
“I know there’s people who have a deep sense of wanting to do something when they see the news about the people of Ukraine,” said Billie Walker, who helped organize the event. “We feel that need to do something, but you can’t. So many of us, we don’t have money, contacts or resources to bring over shiploads of supplies.”
Around 40-50 people showed up for the gathering, banging drums, shaking rattlers, or clapping their hands. Participants dressed in the Ukraine’s blue and yellow colors. They drummed silently for about an hour while they sat around a pile of sunflowers, Ukraine’s national flower.
“Most of us who were used to drumming, we didn’t put our drums down,” Walker said. “Some people like to meditate in the quiet and some people meditate through music. I’ve always liked to go sit by my fireplace and drum.”
As the event progressed, more people walking by the park stopped to check out the commotion. Some participants had a few choice words for Russian President Vladimir Putin. And across the street, staff with Sam & Ella’s Chicken Palace brought out snacks and water for the attendees.
A man walking by the park, Alan Heath, wasn’t expecting to see a drum circle that evening, but he appreciated the group’s sentiment.
“Hey, it might not end the war, but every little bit of support we can send Ukraine’s way, the better,” he said. “That country is going through hell. I think it’s cool there are people who recognize what’s happening and are finding whatever way they can to spread support and a message of peace.”
